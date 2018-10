Suspected arson leaves KSBW news vehicle charred says officials

SALINAS, Calif. - Fire officials tell KION a van was intentionally set on fire at a news station in Salinas.

According to the Salinas Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at the KSBW news station on John Street around 10 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the fire started on the car's tire and believe it was intentionally lit.

There is no suspect information at this time.

