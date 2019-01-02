Suspected burglar caught with stolen car in Soquel
SOQUEL Calif. - A would be burglar was caught in the act in Soquel and the car he was driving in wasn't his.
According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, nightshift deputies received a call about a suspicious person looking into cars with a flashlight.
The incident happened on Carriker Lane and Soquel Drive.
When deputies arrived they found Tyler O'Neil.
"Tyler was on probation, had burglary tools, disposable gloves, and a radio scanner," the sheriff's office said.
Deputies found O'Neil's car and determined it had been stolen.
O'Neil was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.