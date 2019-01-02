News

Suspected burglar caught with stolen car in Soquel

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 01:32 PM PST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 01:46 PM PST

SOQUEL Calif. - A would be burglar was caught in the act in Soquel and the car he was driving in wasn't his. 

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, nightshift deputies received a call about a suspicious person looking into cars with a flashlight. 

The incident happened on Carriker Lane and Soquel Drive. 

When deputies arrived they found Tyler O'Neil. 

"Tyler was on probation, had burglary tools, disposable gloves, and a radio scanner," the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies found O'Neil's car and determined it had been stolen.

O'Neil was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. 

