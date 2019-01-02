Suspected burglar caught with stolen car in Soquel

SOQUEL Calif. - A would be burglar was caught in the act in Soquel and the car he was driving in wasn't his.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, nightshift deputies received a call about a suspicious person looking into cars with a flashlight.

The incident happened on Carriker Lane and Soquel Drive.

When deputies arrived they found Tyler O'Neil.

"Tyler was on probation, had burglary tools, disposable gloves, and a radio scanner," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found O'Neil's car and determined it had been stolen.

O'Neil was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.