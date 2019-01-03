News

Suspected DUI driver killed after running into traffic ID'd

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 06:47 PM PST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 05:39 PM PST

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - UPDATE: 1/2/2018 3:55 p.m. A car driving northbound on Highway 1 near Santa Cruz collided with a man who ran from California Highway Patrol officers, killing him on impact Monday evening. 

A CHP spokesperson says a patrol car stopped to check out what looked like a broken-down car on the side of the road. 

CHP says the responding officer noticed the man looked and appeared like he was intoxicated. Before they could do a DUI investigation, however, the driver took off running right across the southbound lanes, over the median and into the northbound lanes. 

That is when another car hit the man, killing him instantly. 

Officers had to shut down all northbound traffic on Highway 1 for about two and a half hours while they investigated.

"The consequences of being in a traffic collision while under the influence like you see so often can be devastating," said Sam Courtney, a CHP officer. "So it's important to be very vigilant. People are festive and they're celebrating and they want to have a good time. But we need to be responsible."  

CHP has identified the man as 38-year-old Roberto Garcia of Watsonville. The driver who hit Garcia was shaken up, but doing OK. 

 

UPDATE 8:45PM: All northbound lanes reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY: A deadly crash on Highway 1 has stopped northbound traffic. The CHP says a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 1 at 41st Avenue.

CHP is still on scene investigating. This story will be updated.

