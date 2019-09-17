Suspected kidnapping attempts investigated in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. - One person has been detained as Soledad Police investigate multiple reports of sexual comments and attempted kidnapping, SPD tells KION.

There have been four reports to Soledad Police saying that a man is driving around schools, where he approached young females, made "inappropriate sexual remarks" and attempted to lure them into his vehicle. The man is being described as Hispanic, in his 20s, and driving a beige or tan SUV.

Some victims, according to Soledad PD, were walking to or from school.

The person of interest was approached Monday afternoon, but he is not yet being identified as a suspect.

Soledad Police are asking anyone with information or anyone who has been approached by the suspect to call them at (831) 755-5111.