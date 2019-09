Courtesy Watsonville Police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Watsonville police said they arrested a teen gang member after he was found with a loaded gun and drugs.

Officers with the Special Investigations Unit and the Santa Cruz County Gang Task Force served a search warrant in the 800 block of Vista Montana Drive on Wednesday. Officers said the 16-year-old living there had a loaded handgun and drugs packaged for sale.

He is in Juvenile Hall and facing several charges.