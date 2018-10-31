Suspicious package delivered to California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - CBS 13- A suspicious package is being investigated at the California Democratic Party headquarters.
The scene is near 9th and S streets.
California Democratic Party officials say their headquarters received a package in the mail on Wednesday. The package was reported to local authorities and the building has been evacuated as a precaution.
Southbound 9th Street is closed between R and S streets for the time being, police say.
More information to come. Keep checking back for updates.