Suspicious package delivered to California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 01:32 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 01:34 PM PDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - CBS 13- A suspicious package is being investigated at the California Democratic Party headquarters.

The scene is near 9th and S streets.

California Democratic Party officials say their headquarters received a package in the mail on Wednesday. The package was reported to local authorities and the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

Southbound 9th Street is closed between R and S streets for the time being, police say.

More information to come. Keep checking back for updates.

 

