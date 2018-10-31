Suspicious package delivered to California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - CBS 13- A suspicious package is being investigated at the California Democratic Party headquarters.

The scene is near 9th and S streets.

California Democratic Party officials say their headquarters received a package in the mail on Wednesday. The package was reported to local authorities and the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

Earlier today CDP headquarters received a suspicious package in the mail, which we reported to law enforcement out of an abundance of caution. We have evactued our headquarters building as a saftey precaution, and law enforcement is presently addressing the situation. — California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) October 31, 2018

Southbound 9th Street is closed between R and S streets for the time being, police say.

More information to come. Keep checking back for updates.