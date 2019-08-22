Teen arrested in Hollister accused of vehicle tampering

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A man is behind bars accused of breaking into a vehicle in Hollister.

According to police, officers were called out to the 200 block of McCarthy Street around 10:49 p.m. August 20th for a man seen checking car doors.

Before officers got there, the caller told police he had heard a nearby car door slam shut.

Officers searched the area and noticed a garbage bag of recyclables against a van. Officers then found a person hiding inside the van.

The person inside the van was identified as 18-year-old James Infante from Hollister. Infante told officers the vehicle belonged to a family member who lives nearby.

Police later determined that wasn't true. Officers also found several tools used for burglary on Infante.

Infante was booked into jail on charges including possession of burglary tools, prowling and tampering with a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollister Police at 636-4330.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.