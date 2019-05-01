Temporary crosswalks installed in Seaside for Safe Streets demonstration

Courtesy City of Seaside

Courtesy City of Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. - There is a colorful crosswalk in Seaside for a while as part of a safe streets demonstration. The demonstration is a way to test out projects from the Safe Routes to Schools Plan and get feedback.

The crosswalk is on Broadway Avenue between Yosemite and Mescal in front of Martin Luther King Jr. School of the Arts until May 13.

The crosswalk is yellow and orange instead of the normal white, and the bike lanes are green. There is also a curb extention in purple.

All of this is an effort to improve safety for students who walk or bike to school. The Safe Routes To School planning process is a partnership between the Transportation Agency for Monterey County, the cities of Marina and Seaside, Ecology Action, the Monterey County Health Department and the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District to make that happen.

The demonstrations are being held around the country to help cities decide if some of the projects should be permanently installed. Feedback from the projects will lead to a final plan that is expected to be done in early 2020.

A similar temporary crosswalk will be put in place in Marina from May 14-28 on Carmel Avenue between Nicklas Lane and Lynscott Drive.