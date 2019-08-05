News

The future of the Garlic Festival: What comes next as Gilroy mourns?

Posted: Aug 05, 2019

GILROY, Calif. - You can't walk very far in Gilroy without running into someone who has a story of survival to tell, whether it's someone else's or their own. It's more common now after a deadly shooting at the annual Garlic Festival left three people dead.

Organizers for the annual event and the residents who attend it are understandably shaken. Organizers weren't prepared to discuss the future just yet on camera, however residents had one thing to say: We want the festival back next year.

There's been hints, too, that it will be back. A poster downtown showing dates for 2019, plus the website and Facebook page for the festival also show 2019 dates.

KION's Victor Guzman is live in Gilroy this morning with what residents are saying and the city's effort to bring back the Garlic Festival after the deadly shooting took much of the joy out of the end of this year's event.

