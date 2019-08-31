The man behind the Boulder Creek Community Church signs retiring

BC pastor leaving signs

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - As you drive to or from Boulder Creek on Highway 9, the sign at the edge of town is hard to miss.

For several decades Pastor Mike Miller has been posting encouraging, inspiring, funny quotes that often make you think.

"It's a part of Boulder Creek, it's a great location and everybody will see did you see the sign, did you see the sign every time he changes it," said Rick Rogers with the San Lorenzo Valley Water District.

But what's become a part of the Boulder Creek Community is now retiring alongside Miller.

He has posted his last sign, a quote from doctor Sues, that now reads "don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

His last sermon is being held Sunday September 1 at 10 a.m.

Miller said the future of the sign is up in the air, some have offered to take it over but nothing is set in stone.

He said he wants to thank the Boulder Creek Community for letting him share words of inspiration for so long.

"I just want to say thank you, for reading my signs and letting them give them a lift, something to talk about in the car on the way to school," said Miller.

Many I spoke with in the community say they are thankful for those signs they were lucky enough to read and are sad to see him go, but happy he gets to start a new adventure.

"Thank you, it's been a blessing to us to have you in the valley so that we can sit there and look at that sign and see the inspiration that it causes us," said Sheriff's Office volunteer and Boulder Creek resident Delle Townsend.

Other residents agree, saying sometimes those signs hit extremely close to home.

"That day you're walking past or driving past and you see that and it's almost like is he talking to me, did he hear me today?" said Susan Dewey.