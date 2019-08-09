News

Three people arrested on drug, child endangerment charges in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. - UPDATE 8/9/2019 3:30 p.m. Hollister police arrested three people on gun, drug and child endangerment charges during a shelter-in-place on Apple Court.

At around 7 a.m. on Friday, Monterey County SWAT officers, the Justice Bureau of Firearms, the U.S. Marshals, the CHP and Hollister police served a search warrant in the 900 block of Apple Court. The search warrant was for the home and person of 36-year-old Simon Lawrence Escobedo Torres. He was wanted for outstanding felony state warrants and a felony warrant.

Because of the search warrant, 39-year-old Joe Angel Rojas, 30-year-old Ashley Davila and four young children left the house. Police said Torres left through a back door of the home but returned when law enforcement contacted him. After spending several minutes, law enforcement decided to deploy tear gas to get Torres out of the home. Torres exited and was arrested.

During a search, investigators found three handguns, a semi-automatic short barreled rifle, ammunition and controlled substances.

Torres was booked into the San Benito County Jail on weapon and drug related charges, Rojas was booked on weapon and child endangerment charges and Davila was booked on child endangerment charges.

 

UPDATE 8/9/2019 8:10 AM -- Hollister police have canceled their shelter in place order for Apple Court.

Mulit-agency investigation continues, but the area is deemed safe.

ORIGINAL STORY -- The Hollister Police Department  is asking residents avoid the area around Apple Court, due to ongoing police activity.

Police ask the public to stay away, and advise those living near the 900 block of Apple Court to shelter in place.

No further details were immediately available.

Hollister police call it an ongoing investigation, and will advise the publice of any changes that occur.

