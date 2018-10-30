Tips for you on how to handle all those Halloween treats

Halloween candy safety tips

SALINAS, Calif. - As candy sales across the globe continue to rise year by year, the treats become highest on the minds of everyone as Halloween approaches.

This also comes with talks of safety, both in health and your teeth.

"I would caution parents to keep your kids away from sticky or hard candies," says Dr. Madeline Nguyen of Salinas Valley Dental Care. "Those kind of candies have sugar particles which tend to stick on the teeth for a longer time."

It's also advised to rinse your teeth to get rid of those sticky sugars by drinking water. All of this, of course, while you continue munching on treats.

In the meantime dentists also say to try and aim for chocolate treats instead.

Halloween, however, is about self-control.

"I tell them they can't eat it until they get home," says Salinas resident Stella Garcia. She deals with kids frequently this time of year. "We also make sure to inspect it."

Experts say one way to keep your kids candy intake low on Halloween is to feed them a nice meal before they head out trick-or-treating.

They also say it's okay to have fun, but playing it safe isn't such a bad idea either.

"We're not trying to tell them not to eat any candy," says Dr. Nguyen. "Just trying to help them make better choices on what candy to eat and what things they need to improve their oral health after eating it."

Experts also suggest what's called a "witch switch" where kids can choose to exchange their candy for something they like such as toys or possibly cash.

However you handle it at home, however, is entirely up to you.