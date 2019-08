SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Traffic will be moving slowly this week on a heavily-traveled route through the Santa Cruz mountains.

Crews will be resurfacing Highway 9 between Greenvale Road and Highway 236 at Boulder Creek.

One-way reverse traffic controls will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, August 9.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.