Traffic Alert: Injury accident closes portion of Airport Blvd in Watsonville

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 08:38 AM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 08:39 AM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - An injury accident has shut down a portion of Airport Boulevard in Watsonville. 

The Watsonville Police Department posted to Facebook around 8 a.m. Thursday, advising drivers to stay away from Airport Blvd. near Safeway. 

WPD said eastbound Airport Blvd will be closed for an extended period of time while police investigate the crash site. 

No further details on the extent of the injuries at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

