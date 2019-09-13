Traffic enforcement operation along Highway 101 in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol Monterey ticketed dozens of people during a joint traffic enforcement operation Thursday.

According to the CHP, it happened along Highway 101 south of the Salinas corridor.

The operation known as the Strategic Traffic Operation Planning and Prevention or S.T.O.P.P. included multiple agencies in Monterey County.

The agencies focused on the areas south of the Salinas 101 corridor from Gonzales to Airport Boulevard.

Agencies involved included CHP Monterey, Monterey Police, Marina Police, and Salinas Police.

65 tickets were handed out, two vehicles towed and six verbal warnings.