News

Traffic enforcement operation along Highway 101 in Monterey County

65 tickets written

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 07:52 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:52 PM PDT

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol Monterey ticketed dozens of people during a joint traffic enforcement operation Thursday.

According to the CHP, it happened along Highway 101 south of the Salinas corridor.

The operation known as the Strategic Traffic Operation Planning and Prevention or S.T.O.P.P. included multiple agencies in Monterey County.

The agencies focused on the areas south of the Salinas 101 corridor from Gonzales to Airport Boulevard.

Agencies involved included CHP Monterey, Monterey Police, Marina Police, and Salinas Police.

65 tickets were handed out, two vehicles towed and six verbal warnings.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school

Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls took to the stage on Sept. 12, 2019, at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Read More »
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Michelangelo starts working on David, the automobile claims its first fatality in America, the National Guard storms Attica, and the U.S. zeroes in on Osama bin Laden as the prime 9/11 suspect, all on this day.

Read More »
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

Companies thrive on our collective sloth. Make them earn their money by learning how your laziness is costing you cash.

Read More »