News

Trailer catches fire in honey oil lab explosion in Moss Landing

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 12:26 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 01:03 PM PDT

MOSS LANDING, Calif. - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a honey oil lab explosion in Moss Landing.

Firefighters initially responded to a mobile home fire off Dolan and Avila Road around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. 

The sheriff's office told KION it was determined that the trailer fire was started by an illegal honey oil lab. Authorities said the renter of the property was subleasing a part of the mobile home and the sub-renter had a honey oil lab on the property. 

Nobody was home at the time of the explosion. The sheriff's office said neighboring residents tried to fight the fire with a garden hose until firefighters arrived. 

Cal Fire is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Feuds between politicians, musicians
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Feuds between politicians, musicians

More than a few musical acts have been angered by a politician's unauthorized use of their music. Click through for more on that and other kerfuffles between politicians and musicians.

Read More »
Halloween candy we love, hate the most
FreeImages.com/Keith Syvinski

Halloween candy we love, hate the most

Take a look at the five most popular and five least popular Halloween candy treats, as compiled by online bulk candy store CandyStore.com.

Read More »
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

Orson Welles broadcasts "The War of the Worlds," buffalo wings are born, Ali and Foreman square off in the "Rumble in the Jungle," and Michael Jordan returns to the NBA, all on this day.

Read More »
Biggest political comebacks
spxChrome/iStock

Biggest political comebacks

Take a look at some big political comebacks from over the years.

Read More »