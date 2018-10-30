Trailer catches fire in honey oil lab explosion in Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING, Calif. - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a honey oil lab explosion in Moss Landing.

Firefighters initially responded to a mobile home fire off Dolan and Avila Road around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office told KION it was determined that the trailer fire was started by an illegal honey oil lab. Authorities said the renter of the property was subleasing a part of the mobile home and the sub-renter had a honey oil lab on the property.

Nobody was home at the time of the explosion. The sheriff's office said neighboring residents tried to fight the fire with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.

Cal Fire is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.