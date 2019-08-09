News

Trails in The Forest of Nisene Marks, Soquel Demonstration forest to close periodically

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 03:24 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:24 PM PDT

APTOS, Calif. - California State Parks announced that some roads and trails in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park and the Soquel Demonstration State Forest will be closing periodically.

The closures will mainly apply to higher-elevation areas. Closures are expected to start Aug. 12 and last until fall rains start.

This is part of the Upper Aptos Creek/Buzzard Lagoon Roadside Fuelbreak Project and will be done in four phases:

  • Phase I- Upper Buzzard Lagoon Road and upper Aptos Creek Fire Road from the Buzzard Lagoon Road intersection to the Santa Rosalia Overlook at Ridge Trail intersection
  • Phase II- Upper Aptos Creek Fire Road from the Ridge Trail intersection to  the Sandpoint overlook
  • Phase III- Hinckley Fire Road from the Sandpoint Overlook to the Westridge Trail intersection
  • Phase IV- Ridge Trail in Soquel Demonstration State Forest

County officials said the project is the result of the state of emergency proclaimed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March to address wildfire concerns. Crews will remove small-diameter trees and underbrush along ridgelines in and around the park and state forest.

The county said those areas have the potential for significant fire growth because of fuel conditions, fire history and topography. The goal is to improve emergency vehicle access, create areas to help in fighting wildfires and improve forest health by increasing space around larger trees.

The work will be done during daylight hours Monday through Friday.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

Finding the best place to raise a family may mean you have to pull up stakes and move. But what states are the best and worst for your family?

Read More »
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

Cleopatra commits suicide, the quagga goes extinct, South Africa is banned from the Olympics, the IBM PC goes on sale, Henry Fonda dies, and Major League Baseball players go on strike, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

The Green Bay Packers are founded, Babe Ruth becomes the first player to hit 500 home runs, Alcatraz opens as a federal prison, Los Angeles erupts in race riots, and a comedy legend takes his own life, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

Magellan sets sail, "Candid Camera" moves to TV, the "Son of Sam" is arrested, and Michael Phelps earns his first gold in Beijing, all on this day.

Read More »