Trails in The Forest of Nisene Marks, Soquel Demonstration forest to close periodically

Courtesy California State Parks

Courtesy California State Parks

APTOS, Calif. - California State Parks announced that some roads and trails in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park and the Soquel Demonstration State Forest will be closing periodically.

The closures will mainly apply to higher-elevation areas. Closures are expected to start Aug. 12 and last until fall rains start.

This is part of the Upper Aptos Creek/Buzzard Lagoon Roadside Fuelbreak Project and will be done in four phases:

Phase I- Upper Buzzard Lagoon Road and upper Aptos Creek Fire Road from the Buzzard Lagoon Road intersection to the Santa Rosalia Overlook at Ridge Trail intersection

Phase II- Upper Aptos Creek Fire Road from the Ridge Trail intersection to the Sandpoint overlook

Phase III- Hinckley Fire Road from the Sandpoint Overlook to the Westridge Trail intersection

Phase IV- Ridge Trail in Soquel Demonstration State Forest

County officials said the project is the result of the state of emergency proclaimed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March to address wildfire concerns. Crews will remove small-diameter trees and underbrush along ridgelines in and around the park and state forest.

The county said those areas have the potential for significant fire growth because of fuel conditions, fire history and topography. The goal is to improve emergency vehicle access, create areas to help in fighting wildfires and improve forest health by increasing space around larger trees.

The work will be done during daylight hours Monday through Friday.