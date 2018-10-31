News

Trump: Up to 15K troops could be sent to border

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 01:28 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 01:28 PM PDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the number of military troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexican border could go as high as 15,000.
    
Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that "we'll go up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border."
    
He says the move would be aimed at preventing the entry of a caravan of migrants traveling from Central America. The caravan is still nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from the border.
    
Trump says that the U.S. was "going to be prepared" and that the migrants are "not coming into our country."
    
Currently there are 2,100 National Guard helping at the border. The Pentagon says an additional 5,200 active-duty troops could join them.
 

Copyright © 2018 KION. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Halloween by the numbers
iStock/aabejon

Halloween by the numbers

Shoppers are estimated to spend $9 billion on Halloween this year. Check out some other surprising numbers behind this ghoulish holiday.

Read More »
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

The first All Hallows' Evening is celebrated, Nevada becomes a state, Harry Houdini dies, Mount Rushmore is completed, and the Vatican apologizes to Galileo, all on this day.

Read More »
Feuds between politicians, musicians
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Feuds between politicians, musicians

More than a few musical acts have been angered by a politician's unauthorized use of their music. Click through for more on that and other kerfuffles between politicians and musicians.

Read More »
Halloween candy we love, hate the most
FreeImages.com/Keith Syvinski

Halloween candy we love, hate the most

Take a look at the five most popular and five least popular Halloween candy treats, as compiled by online bulk candy store CandyStore.com.

Read More »