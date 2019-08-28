News

Tuesday night stabbing in Santa Cruz, 2nd this week

Suspect is detained

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 08:45 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:45 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - One person was stabbed in Santa Cruz Tuesday night, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. The suspect has been detained. 

SCPD tells KION the attack happened at around 6:30 p.m. on 2nd street. The victim's injury was to the lower extremity and described as "non-life-threatening." 

This attack is less than 24 hours after another stabbing in Santa Cruz, Monday night. The victim in that case was stabbed near the San Lorenzo River levee after 9 p.m.

The suspect, 64-year-old Nick Mennick, was arrested after being found near Seabright Avenue and Murray Street. Mennick is being charged with attempted murder. 

This is a developing story. 

 

KION Copyright 2019


