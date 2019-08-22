Two accidents in a week on Pacific Street in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. - Over the past week, there have been two major pedestrian accidents near Pacific and Madison Streets. One resulted in the death of a 67-year-old woman, and the latest left a Monterey High School student with injuries that required being airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday.

Students, parents and other Monterey residents are questioning why there have been multiple accidents in such a short time.

“The fact that it happened is incredibly shocking to us…two accidents in a week are you kidding me?” Monterey High School junior Gabriel Bate said.

The Monterey Police Department says Pacific Street is not a common place for accidents in the city, and many more happen on Del Monte and Lighthouse Avenue. However, you always have to be extra cautious.

“It's always good too really pay attention to what's going on. Big trucks have a hard time seeing around sometimes. Pedestrians if they look first maybe they see its not safe to proceed even with a green light,” Monterey police chief Dave Hober said.

In the wake of the crashes, the department just had a meeting with the city and school resource officer who will be re-enforcing traffic safety. Something many believe is much-needed.

“They’re not paying attention to what's going on around them, and they’ll step out in front of a car and the driver better be alert or if not you’re going to hit them,” Grandfather of MHS student John Jones said.

Students say not following proper pedestrian etiquette isn’t uncommon.

“Monterey is no stranger to jaywalkers but its because it's a small town, and we’re all very familiar with these streets and stuff,” Bate said.

Even if there’s a cross walk police say look both ways and make eye contact with the driver.

The principal at MHS said the injured student is doing "ok". Support staff was on campus Wednesday for any students looking for counseling following the accident.