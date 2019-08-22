News

Two accidents in a week on Pacific Street in Monterey

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 01:32 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

Two accidents in a week on Pacific Street in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. - Over the past week, there have been two major pedestrian accidents near Pacific and Madison Streets. One resulted in the death of a 67-year-old woman, and the latest left a Monterey High School student with injuries that required being airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday.

Students, parents and other Monterey residents are questioning why there have been multiple accidents in such a short time.

“The fact that it happened is incredibly shocking to us…two accidents in a week are you kidding me?” Monterey High School junior Gabriel Bate said.

The Monterey Police Department says Pacific Street is not a common place for accidents in the city, and many more happen on Del Monte and Lighthouse Avenue. However, you always have to be extra cautious.

“It's always good too really pay attention to what's going on. Big trucks have a hard time seeing around sometimes. Pedestrians if they look first maybe they see its not safe to proceed even with a green light,” Monterey police chief Dave Hober said.

In the wake of the crashes, the department just had a meeting with the city and school resource officer who will be re-enforcing traffic safety. Something many believe is much-needed.

“They’re not paying attention to what's going on around them, and they’ll step out in front of a car and the driver better be alert or if not you’re going to hit them,” Grandfather of MHS student John Jones said.

Students say not following proper pedestrian etiquette isn’t uncommon.

“Monterey is no stranger to jaywalkers but its because it's a small town, and we’re all very familiar with these streets and stuff,” Bate said.

Even if there’s a cross walk police say look both ways and make eye contact with the driver.

The principal at MHS said the injured student is doing "ok". Support staff was on campus Wednesday for any students looking for counseling following the accident.

 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

Teddy Roosevelt goes for a historic ride, tennis player Althea Gibson breaks racial barriers, The Supremes hit No. 1 for the first time, and Nolan Ryan notches his 5,000 career strikeout, all on this day.

Read More »
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

Look at the numbers behind school violence and bullying in America.

Read More »
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

Lincoln and Douglas square off for the first time, Oldsmobile begins production, Hawaii becomes a state, and The Mona Lisa and the Mars Observer go missing, all on this day.

Read More »
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

If the thought of boarding your beloved canine or feline while you're traveling makes you uneasy, consider taking your pet along for the ride. Here's a list of the most pet-friendly cities for travelers.

Read More »