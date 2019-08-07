Two arrested after allegedly trying to turn in a stolen vehicle at the Monterey airport

Francis Anthony Humes and Rosa Maria Best

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. - Two people were arrested by Del Rey Oaks police after they were accused of trying to turn in a stolen vehicle to a car rental company.

Police said on July 31, Francis Anthony Humes, who was previously identified as a burglary suspect, and Rosa Maria Best, who was previously identified as a fraudulent credit card user and identity thief, were seen in a stolen vehicle at the Monterey Peninsula Regional Airport. Car rental employees reported to police that Humes and Best were trying to turn in a stolen vehicle using false pretenses.

Officers arrived and recognized Humes. Police said he ran from officers, but they said they eventually arrested him after a use-of-force incident. Officers said Humes refused to cooperate and tried to escape. Best was also arrested later and identified as a prior vehicle theft suspect.

Police said Humes and Best have been involved in several burglaries and credit card fraud incidents around Monterey County. While searching the vehicle they tried to turn in, officers said they found a stolen and loaded gun, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, drugs and IDs of other potential victims.

The district attorney's office charged Humes and Best with burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, vehicle theft and drug possession charges.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Sergeant Guzman at 831-875-8525.