Two arrested for DUI children lying on ground when officers arrived

SALINAS, Calif. - Two men were arrested after suspicion of driving under the influence following a major vehicle accident.

Officers arrived early Sunday morning to a head on collision at E. Boronda Rd and Constitution Blvd. involving a Ford F150 and a Honda Odyssey. The F-150 was on fire with people trapped inside and multiple people were in the Odyssey as well.

A good Samaritan in the area immediately went to render aid and broke a window to the F-150 and removed a female passenger from the burning F-150. The good Samaritan suffered minor lacerations to his arms.

The driver of the F-150, Miguel Angel Diaz was standing by the rescued female who was lying on the ground and was in and out of consciousness. Diaz initially told officers he was dropped off at the scene, but a witness saw him exiting the driver side door. He also had injuries consistent as being the driver.

Officers noticed symptoms of intoxication and conducted the DUI Investigation on Diaz who was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Diaz was later transported to county jail for DUI charges. The female victim was transported to Natividad Medical Center for treatment.

The Odyssey had a total of six occupants. Four of the six occupants were mobile and the two youngest(13,15) were lying on the ground when officers arrived. All of the occupants were eventually transported to Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial hospitals with minor to moderate injuries. A 13-year-old female passenger was flown to Valley Medical Center, as she had suffered a broken femur and was unconscious at one point. The occupants stated they were coming back from a party when the Silverado merged into their lane and collided with the Odyssey van. Both vehicles had major front end damage.

The driver of the Odyssey, Arsenio Diaz-Garcia was also showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was evaluated and suspected of being under the influence. Diaz-Garcia was arrested and cited for DUI at the hospital.

It was later discovered several persons attending a Halloween party nearby heard the collision and went to assist the injured occupants of the vehicles involved.