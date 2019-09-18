Two arrested in Santa Cruz after stolen car found at motel

Jeffrey Batori (left) and Antonio Salinas (right)

Jeffrey Batori (left) and Antonio Salinas (right)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Two men were arrested in Santa Cruz on several charges after a stolen car was found at a motel.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a motel on 3rd Street after a report of a stolen convertible BMW. When officers arrived, they detained three people who police said were associated with the car in a motel room.

In the car, officers found a loaded assault rifle, drugs, weapons and tools to create fake IDs.

51-year-old Jeffrey Batori from Oregon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful storage of a loaded assault rifle, possession of high capacity magazines, possession of brass knuckles, possession of a baton and possession of heroin.

46-year-old Antonio Salinas from Santa Cruz was arrested on suspicion of forgery of seals, possession of meth, possession of heroin and identity theft.

