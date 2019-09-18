News

Two arrested in Santa Cruz after stolen car found at motel

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 05:37 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:37 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Two men were arrested in Santa Cruz on several charges after a stolen car was found at a motel.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a motel on 3rd Street after a report of a stolen convertible BMW. When officers arrived, they detained three people who police said were associated with the car in a motel room.

In the car, officers found a loaded assault rifle, drugs, weapons and tools to create fake IDs.

51-year-old Jeffrey Batori from Oregon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful storage of a loaded assault rifle, possession of high capacity magazines, possession of brass knuckles, possession of a baton and possession of heroin.

46-year-old Antonio Salinas from Santa Cruz was arrested on suspicion of forgery of seals, possession of meth, possession of heroin and identity theft.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

The U.S. Constitution is signed, the Civil War sees the bloodiest battle in American history, the prototype space shuttle Enterprise is unveiled, and the Camp David Accords bring peace between Egypt and Israel, all on this day.

Read More »
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Check out which 10 cereals are America's best-selling, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm Information Resources, Inc.

Read More »
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

Whether you are tailgating at the stadium or partying with friends at home, you are likely to enjoy some savory snacks during the game. Before you start grilling, take a look at the nutritional values for 10 popular tailgating food and beverage choices.

Read More »
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

The Pilgrims set sail on the Mayflower, "Jingle Bells" is copyrighted, General Motors is founded, Nixon drops in on "Laugh-In, Read More »