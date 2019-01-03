News

Two car crash shuts down Main Street in Watsonville

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 11:44 AM PST

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A two car crash has shut down a major roadway in Watsonville. 

The accident happened on Main Street Wednesday morning. 

The Watsonville Police Department said drivers will not be able to take the Main Street exit from Highway 1. 

The following areas are closed: 

- Southbound Main Street at Highway 1

- Northbound Main Street at Green Valley Road

No word on injuries at this time or the cause of the crash. 

WPD said road closures will remain in place for several hours. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

