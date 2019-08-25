News

Two families displaced after mobile home park fire in Marina

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

MARINA, Calif. - Two families are displaced after a fire damaged their homes at the Lazy Wheel Mobile Home Park in Marina.

Marina Fire Department Division Chief Jack Lundgren told KION they got the call at 4:53 p.m. It was initially reported as a shed on fire on Carmel Ave and Crescent Ave, but the shed fire extended into the mobile home park. 

Lundgren said there was one person in one of the homes that was destroyed in the fire, but they got out. Another home was also damaged.

Lundgren said the families were given temporary shelter by the Red Cross.

The fire is now under control and is under investigation.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

Krakatoa blows its top, The Guinness Book of World Records debuts, "Mary Poppins" premieres, The Beatles meet The King, and a guitar great dies, all on this day.

Read More »
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

Drivers in these cities face some of the highest car insurance rates in the country.

Read More »
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

Where is it most expensive to own a home? See how much homeowners shell out in each state, according to the latest census data.

Read More »
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

Mother Teresa is born, major-league baseball makes its television debut, The Beatles release "Hey Jude," and aviation hero Charles Lindbergh dies, all on this day.

Read More »