Two families displaced after mobile home park fire in Marina

MARINA, Calif. - Two families are displaced after a fire damaged their homes at the Lazy Wheel Mobile Home Park in Marina.

Marina Fire Department Division Chief Jack Lundgren told KION they got the call at 4:53 p.m. It was initially reported as a shed on fire on Carmel Ave and Crescent Ave, but the shed fire extended into the mobile home park.

Lundgren said there was one person in one of the homes that was destroyed in the fire, but they got out. Another home was also damaged.

Lundgren said the families were given temporary shelter by the Red Cross.

The fire is now under control and is under investigation.