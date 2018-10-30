Two horses found dead in Royal Oaks

News

ROYAL OAKS, Calif. - The SPCA for Monterey County is offering $1,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of two horses. 

On October 17, two badly decomposed horse carcasses were found at a property on Strawberry Road in Royal Oaks.

The caretaker was later identified as Benjamin Montano Hernandez. 

SPCA spokeswoman Beth Brookhouser said Hernandez fled the property and his whereabouts are unknown at this time. 

Hernandez has an active warrant for possession of stolen property and driving with a suspended license. Hernandez is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic man, 5'11, weighing about 190 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. 

If you were a witness to this case, please contact the SPCA at 831-373-2631 or online at www.SPCAmc.org/report-cruelty.

 

