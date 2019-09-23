News

Two unidentified bodies found near vehicle associated with Merced County Amber Alert

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 01:09 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:09 PM PDT

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. - The Merced County Sheriff's Office has deactivated an Amber Alert after two bodies were found near the vehicle associated with it.

The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle and unidentified bodies were found in a remote part of Tuolumne County, but the investigation is continuing.

The Amber Alert was issued for a child the California Highway Patrol said was abducted. They were looking for 2-year-old John Weir, who was last seen with his father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, in Merced on Friday.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie kicked off their 10-day Africa tour Monday in Cape Town, South Africa.

Read More »
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

America's first National Monument is declared, the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is launched, we say goodbye to Dr. Seuss, and Nirvana hits it big with "Nevermind," all on this day.

Read More »
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

We've all done it -- called in sick to work even if we're feeling fine. But you probably haven't used any of these excuses.

Read More »
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

Nathan Hale gives his life for America, Jack Dempsey loses the "Long Count" match, President Ford survives an assassination attempt, Farm Aid begins, and Read More »