Two unidentified bodies found near vehicle associated with Merced County Amber Alert

Steven and John Weir

Steven and John Weir

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. - The Merced County Sheriff's Office has deactivated an Amber Alert after two bodies were found near the vehicle associated with it.

The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle and unidentified bodies were found in a remote part of Tuolumne County, but the investigation is continuing.

The Amber Alert was issued for a child the California Highway Patrol said was abducted. They were looking for 2-year-old John Weir, who was last seen with his father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, in Merced on Friday.