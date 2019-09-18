News

UC President Janet Napolitano announces plans to step down

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:54 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:54 AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - University of California President Janet Napolitano has announced she plans to step down in August 2020.

Napolitano made the announcement Wednesday at a meeting of the university's Board of Regents.

A former U.S. secretary of homeland security and Democratic governor of Arizona, Napolitano became the first woman to lead the 10-campus University of California system in September 2013.

Napolitano said in a statement that the decision to step down was tough and bittersweet, "But the time is right."

She did not elaborate.

