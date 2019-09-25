UC Santa Cruz dismisses professor accused of sexual assault

KION Copyright 2019

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The University of California Santa Cruz says they have dismissed Gopal Balakrishnan, a professor accused of sexual assault by students and the subject of a university investigation into the allegations.

Balakrishnan has been dismissed and denied emeritus status. In a release, Tuesday, the school wrote that the Regents of the Univesity of California agreed with the recommendation of Chancellor Cynthia Larive and President Janet Napolitano.

UCSC's statement reads in part:

"We thank the courageous people who stepped forward to report their experiences to our Title IX Office and participated in the adjudication process. Our campus is a safer place because of their bravery. The misconduct, confirmed through our investigation and adjudication process, harmed the complainants, and that trauma rippled through our campus and university system undermining our ability to carry out the mission and central functions of the university. Our campuses must be safe and supportive environments to serve our students and succeed in our educational mission."

Aside from the release, UC Santa Cruz also revealed a redacted letter from the chancellor to Balakrishnan dated on August 15, 2019 recommending his dismissal. He was suspended that day without pay, until his dismissal September 20.

The letter discusses the findings of their investigation, where they concluded that Balakrishnan used his position to make contact with the accuser. They say his conduct after a party "was not only sexual harassment, this was sexual assault and attempted rape."

Balakrishnan was originally placed on leave after investigators found he violated the UC Policy on sexual harassment back in 2017.

We have reached out to Balakrishnan but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story.