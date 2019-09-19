UC Santa Cruz Police open enrollment for Community Academy

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The UC Santa Cruz Police Department is calling on students and the community to join their Community Academy.

The nine-week academy starts September 26th and runs through December 6th.

Among the topics that will be discussed are:

Community and Police Relationships

Arrest-Search-Seizure

Defensive Tactics

Lethal Weapons

High Speed Chases

High Risk Stops

Shoot or Don't Shoot Scenarios

Community Oriented Policing

If you are interested and wish to apply, you are asked to complete the academy application form and mail it to the UCSC Police Department, attention: Officer Nathaniel Calhoun. The application form can be downloaded here or you may email ncalhoun@ucsc.edu. Enrollment is open to all UC Santa Cruz students, staff, faculty and citizens in the community who wish to learn more about law enforcement on campus. UC Santa Cruz students may be able to receive academic credit for full attendance.

There are no special requirements for taking the course, but UC Santa Cruz Police requires that each candidate be screened with a Livescan background check.