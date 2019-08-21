UC Santa Cruz police say campus is cleared after suspicious person scare

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - UPDATE 8/21/2019 3:20 p.m. UC Santa Cruz officials said the campus is clear after concerns about a suspicious person on campus.

They said the reports were unfounded.

PREVIOUS STORY: The University of California Santa Cruz is asking those on campus to find a safe place after a suspicious man was seen on campus who may have a gun. The alert was issued just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

UCSC said the suspicious man was wearing in the area around Merrill and was wearing all black.

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call 911.