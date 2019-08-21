News

UC Santa Cruz police say campus is cleared after suspicious person scare

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 03:00 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:22 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - UPDATE 8/21/2019 3:20 p.m. UC Santa Cruz officials said the campus is clear after concerns about a suspicious person on campus.

They said the reports were unfounded. 

 

PREVIOUS STORY: The University of California Santa Cruz is asking those on campus to find a safe place after a suspicious man was seen on campus who may have a gun. The alert was issued just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

UCSC said the suspicious man was wearing in the area around Merrill and was wearing all black.

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call 911.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

Teddy Roosevelt goes for a historic ride, tennis player Althea Gibson breaks racial barriers, The Supremes hit No. 1 for the first time, and Nolan Ryan notches his 5,000 career strikeout, all on this day.

Read More »
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

Look at the numbers behind school violence and bullying in America.

Read More »
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

Lincoln and Douglas square off for the first time, Oldsmobile begins production, Hawaii becomes a state, and The Mona Lisa and the Mars Observer go missing, all on this day.

Read More »
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

If the thought of boarding your beloved canine or feline while you're traveling makes you uneasy, consider taking your pet along for the ride. Here's a list of the most pet-friendly cities for travelers.

Read More »