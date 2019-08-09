News

UC Santa Cruz scientist dies on research dive in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A scientist conducting research off a federal vessel died while diving in southeast Alaska.

The National Park Service says 27-year-old Umihiko Hoshjima of Santa Cruz died Wednesday off the outer coast of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

Hoshjima was a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz. His specialty was the resilience of marine organisms to climate change.

Hoshjima was diving from the Gyre, a U.S. Geological Survey vessel, as part of a project to re-survey underwater plots at depths less than 30 feet deep.

Co-workers spotted Hoshjima unresponsive on the ocean surface. They attempted CPR but he could not be resuscitated. His body was transported to Juneau for an autopsy.

The USGS, the National Park Service and the Coast Guard are investigating the death.

A UC Santa Cruz spokesperson issued a statement in regard to Hoshjima's death. The statement said:

"The UC Santa Cruz community mourns the loss of Umihiko Hoshjima, a bright and talented postdoctoral scholar who died during a dive associated with a research project in Alaska. Our deepest condolences go outto Umi's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

Umi earned his bachelor's degree from UC Santa Cruz in 2013 and returned to campus last year after earning his Ph.D. from UC Santa Barbara."

