News

Vaping death reported in central California

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 09:09 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:09 PM PDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP): Authorities say a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes.
    
The announcement Monday by the Tulare County Public Health Office comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.
    
The Fresno Bee reports the Tulare County resident died of severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping. Officials didn't release the person's name and age.
    
Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with lung illness related to vaping.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

The U.S. Constitution is signed, the Civil War sees the bloodiest battle in American history, the prototype space shuttle Enterprise is unveiled, and the Camp David Accords bring peace between Egypt and Israel, all on this day.

Read More »
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Check out which 10 cereals are America's best-selling, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm Information Resources, Inc.

Read More »
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

Whether you are tailgating at the stadium or partying with friends at home, you are likely to enjoy some savory snacks during the game. Before you start grilling, take a look at the nutritional values for 10 popular tailgating food and beverage choices.

Read More »
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

The Pilgrims set sail on the Mayflower, "Jingle Bells" is copyrighted, General Motors is founded, Nixon drops in on "Laugh-In, Read More »