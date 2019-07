APTOS, Calif. - UPDATE: Sunday, July 28th, 2:48 p.m. Cal Fire is reporting that the Nisene fire has been contained.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fire crews are responding to reports of a vegetation fire at Nisene Marks State Park.

The fire is currently burning 50 feet by 50 feet, according to a tweet from Cal Fire in Santa Cruz.

Ground and air crews from Cal Fire and the Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District are on the scene.