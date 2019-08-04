Vendors and crowds show up for Watsonville Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Lisa Smiley put on a brace face, Saturday. Her business, Smiley Orca Face Painting and Natural Henna, has a booth at this year's Watsonville Strawberry Festival.

Smiley and her employees showed up Saturday, not even a week after their tent was shot at by an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. "We had gun shot holes through our chairs and through our banners. It grazed my leg. We laid on the ground. We ran after that," said Smiley.

Smiley said she is lucky to be alive. "Some vendors that were there, as well as myself, do all the different events. We've been talking to each other and supporting each other," said Smiley.

Vendors and visitors noticed the increased police presence, Saturday. Officers patrolled the festival on foot, bicycle, and from helicopter. Four law enforcement agencies were assigned to the event. "We want to alleviate some concerns from community members. We encourage them to come down," said Watsonville Police Captain, Michael McKinley.

40,000 people are expected to attend the festival. Although an exact count has yet to be calculated, the crowds showed that many still wanted to be a part of the yearly tradition. "I was expecting, to be honest, fewer people because of the fear. If we live in fear we're not going to be able to live our lives," said attendee, Damian Leon-Cazares.

Smiley said she came out this weekend for the kids. She admitted that they gave her the courage she needed. "For a lot of kids, this is the festival of the year for them. They only do this. We wouldn't take that away from them," said Smiley.