News

Vendors and crowds show up for Watsonville Strawberry Festival

One week after shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 05:42 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:54 PM PDT

Vendors and crowds show up for Watsonville Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Lisa Smiley put on a brace face, Saturday. Her business, Smiley Orca Face Painting and Natural Henna, has a booth at this year's Watsonville Strawberry Festival. 

Smiley and her employees showed up Saturday, not even a week after their tent was shot at by an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. "We had gun shot holes through our chairs and through our banners. It grazed my leg. We laid on the ground. We ran after that," said Smiley.

Smiley said she is lucky to be alive. "Some vendors that were there, as well as myself, do all the different events. We've been talking to each other and supporting each other," said Smiley. 

Vendors and visitors noticed the increased police presence, Saturday. Officers patrolled the festival on foot, bicycle, and from helicopter. Four law enforcement agencies were assigned to the event. "We want to alleviate some concerns from community members. We encourage them to come down," said Watsonville Police Captain, Michael McKinley. 

40,000 people are expected to attend the festival. Although an exact count has yet to be calculated, the crowds showed that many still wanted to be a part of the yearly tradition. "I was expecting, to be honest, fewer people because of the fear. If we live in fear we're not going to be able to live our lives," said attendee, Damian Leon-Cazares. 

Smiley said she came out this weekend for the kids. She admitted that they gave her the courage she needed. "For a lot of kids, this is the festival of the year for them. They only do this. We wouldn't take that away from them," said Smiley.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

The Mayflower departs England, the first electric traffic signal is installed, Marilyn Monroe dies, the Beatles release "Revolver," and President Reagan fires striking air-traffic controllers, all on this day.

Read More »
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

As many as one in two Americans has some kind of illness or condition that was, at one time, considered a pre-existing condition by insurance companies before Obamacare.

Read More »
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

Anne Frank's family is betrayed, Dave Winfield kills a seagull with just a baseball, Prince's "Purple Rain" album starts a long stay at No.

Read More »
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
CNN Video

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Two mass shootings hit two different American communities within 24 hours, killing 20 in El Paso, Texas, and nine in Dayton, Ohio.

Read More »