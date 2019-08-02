News

Vigil to remember those killed in Garlic Festival shooting

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 05:42 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 01:04 PM PDT

Vigil to remember those killed in Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. - The city of Gilroy will honor those impacted by the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting with a candlelight vigil in Downtown Gilroy Thursday night.

Thursday marks the 4th day since the shooting took place.

"My father said the shootings don't seem real until it happens in your town," says Gilroy resident Deedee McDonald. "You know it's rough and they do happen but when it's your own town, you just don't know what to do."

Three were killed, more than ten wounded. The youngest person to die was six-year-old Stephen Romero of San Jose.

13-year-old Keyla Salazar was also killed along with 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

The shooting left an impact on this and other communities. Residents are looking for comfort now and may seek some of that at a candlelight vigil scheduled for Thursday night.

People are what the community is," says Gilroy's Kristen Soseman. "People are strong, people are love. That's what needs to be focused on is love and spreading love."

There's a belief the vigil will help, but residents know the healing process has only just begun.

"Going to work, being around people...everyone's somber and sad," says McDonald. "No one really knows how to act around one another. Everyone has different reasons as to why it may have happened, no one can seem to agree. It's just been really sad here."

Normal routines were put on hold as a result of this shooting.

That vigil may shine a light brightly on what has been a dark week in Gilroy.

If you'd like to show your support you can go to that vigil scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will take place at the intersection of 5th and Monterey Street.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

Columbus sets sail, the first American intercollegiate sporting event takes place, Jesse Owens shines in Berlin, and a controversial stand-up comic dies, all on this day.

Read More »
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

Take a look at charitable public figures and the causes they stand behind.

Read More »
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

America formally declares its independence, the U.S. Census is born, a president dies, JFK becomes a hero, and Lindsay Lohan is sprung from the clink, all on this day.

Read More »
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Click to find out which communities made The Advocate's list of the most gay-friendly U.S. cities.

Read More »