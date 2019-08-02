Vigil to remember those killed in Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. - The city of Gilroy will honor those impacted by the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting with a candlelight vigil in Downtown Gilroy Thursday night.

Thursday marks the 4th day since the shooting took place.

"My father said the shootings don't seem real until it happens in your town," says Gilroy resident Deedee McDonald. "You know it's rough and they do happen but when it's your own town, you just don't know what to do."

Three were killed, more than ten wounded. The youngest person to die was six-year-old Stephen Romero of San Jose.

13-year-old Keyla Salazar was also killed along with 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

The shooting left an impact on this and other communities. Residents are looking for comfort now and may seek some of that at a candlelight vigil scheduled for Thursday night.

People are what the community is," says Gilroy's Kristen Soseman. "People are strong, people are love. That's what needs to be focused on is love and spreading love."

There's a belief the vigil will help, but residents know the healing process has only just begun.

"Going to work, being around people...everyone's somber and sad," says McDonald. "No one really knows how to act around one another. Everyone has different reasons as to why it may have happened, no one can seem to agree. It's just been really sad here."

Normal routines were put on hold as a result of this shooting.

That vigil may shine a light brightly on what has been a dark week in Gilroy.

If you'd like to show your support you can go to that vigil scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will take place at the intersection of 5th and Monterey Street.