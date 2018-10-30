News

Warriors Family connection in Santa Cruz

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 12:11 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 02:17 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Tuesday is the Golden State Warriors G-League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors Media Day.

Two players on the Santa Cruz team, Damien Lee and Jaleel Cousins, have have ties to stars on the Golden State Warriors.

Cousins is the younger brother of one of the newest Warriors Demarcus Cousins. Lee is the brother-in-law of 2-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. In September he married Sydel Curry, Stephen’s sister.

KION's Drew Andre will have more on the Warriors family ties tonight at 6:00 p.m. on KION News Channel 5/46

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Feuds between politicians, musicians
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Feuds between politicians, musicians

More than a few musical acts have been angered by a politician's unauthorized use of their music. Click through for more on that and other kerfuffles between politicians and musicians.

Read More »
Halloween candy we love, hate the most
FreeImages.com/Keith Syvinski

Halloween candy we love, hate the most

Take a look at the five most popular and five least popular Halloween candy treats, as compiled by online bulk candy store CandyStore.com.

Read More »
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

Orson Welles broadcasts "The War of the Worlds," buffalo wings are born, Ali and Foreman square off in the "Rumble in the Jungle," and Michael Jordan returns to the NBA, all on this day.

Read More »
Biggest political comebacks
spxChrome/iStock

Biggest political comebacks

Take a look at some big political comebacks from over the years.

Read More »