News

Warriors' new San Francisco home ready for prime time

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 01:21 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:21 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Golden State Warriors' new home in San Francisco's waterfront is ready for prime time.

The Chase Center was inaugurated Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and officials with the Warriors and naming rights partner JPMorgan Chase.

A ceremony at the $1.4 billion facility included fireworks, dancers and a singing group from Oakland, which was home to the Warriors' since 1967.

The Warriors first announced their move to San Francisco on May 22, 2012 and broke ground five years later.

The state-of-the art venue with a capacity for 18,000 people will host its first event Friday — a concert by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

The Warriors' first game at their new home will be preseason match against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 5.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Moment of silence held at Christmas Hill Park reopening

Moment of silence held at Christmas Hill Park reopening

A moment of silence was held at the reopening of Christmas Hill Park to show respect for the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

Read More »
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

The American Revolutionary War ends, baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb collects his last hit, the Allies declare war on Germany during World War II, and a U.S. Supreme Court chief justice dies, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

London burns, Atlanta falls to Union forces, Teddy Roosevelt coins a phrase, and Japan surrenders to end World War II, all on this day.

Read More »
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

Google launched Gmail -- the world's most-used email service -- and it changed email as we know it.

Read More »