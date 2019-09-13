News

Watch: Deputies find suspect after he fled into brush in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect is behind bars after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said he ran from deputies into brush.

Deputies said Rafael Feliciano had a felony warrant for criminal threats out of San Francisco, but when deputies tried to arrest him, they said he fled into brush along Capitola Road near Harbor Liquor. They said he jumped down an embankment and started running and hiding in the brush that was 15 feet tall.

Deputies searched for about 30 minutes and found Feliciano with the help of Harbor Patrol and Santa Cruz police.

