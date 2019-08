CNN Video Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

CNN Video Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

Several people have been transported to the hospital, El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Castillo told reporters, and authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

El Paso police say one suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.