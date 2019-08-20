Watsonville couple and newborn baby in three different hospitals following head-on collision

Watsonville couple and newborn baby in three different hospitals following headon collision

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A Watsonville couple and their newborn child are in critical condition following a head-on collision on Highway 152 near Mount Madonna County Park.

Family members of the couple say it happened on Friday when the Abraham and Clarissa were having their first outing since their newborn baby Asher was released from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"Our family...Abraham...he's absolutely the last one of us that deserves this," said Abraham's cousin, Melissa Miranda.

Officials with the CHP tell us the couple was driving back home on 152, when a car struck them head on while illegally passing another car, causing their car to hit another.

They were all life flighted from the accident and are currently all at different hospitals. All three of them were in critical condition upon leaving the accident scene.

Abraham is being treated for a broken back, disintegrated L5, broken clavicle, shattered knee caps, broken wrist and other injuries at Natividad Hospital in Salinas. Clarissa has a few more surgeries to go through at a medical center in San Jose. Asher is doing well at Stanford Children's Hospital.

An investigation has been launched to figure out what led up to the 21-year-old driver from Morgan Hill crashing into the family, but the CHP says drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor. "A passing movement should've never happened at this location. For someone to do that, you're just asking for trouble. You're asking for someone to get hurt. You're endangering lives when you do that," said California Highway Patrol officer, Sam Courtney.

The family also thanks the person who witnessed this and stayed with the three of them until the CHP arrived.

"I just hope nobody else has to go through this. Especially here where everyone is in a rush and has to get where they need to be at a certain time. It's not worth it at all," said Miranda.

They've created a GoFundMe page for medical expenses. Click here to donate.