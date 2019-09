Courtesy Watsonville Police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Watsonville police are warning residents about distracted driving after a person crashed while reaching for a soda.

It happened Friday near Clifford and Crescent Drive. Police said the 39-year-old driver took his eyes off the road to reach for a soda. As a result of the distraction, police said the driver crashed into a parked car, and that caused his car to flip.

Nobody was in the parked car, and nobody was injured.