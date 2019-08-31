Watsonville man accused of sexually abusing a teen girl

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A Watsonville man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a teen girl.

According to police, detectives arrested 34-year-old Rickey Crawford as he was leaving Watsonville Thursday morning.

Police said the teen girl reported the abuse and officers were able to arrest Crawford a week after she came forward.

The case was originally reported to the Santa Cruz Police Department, but was later forwarded to Watsonville Police once detectives learned the sexual abuse happened in Watsonville.

Crawford is in the Santa Cruz County Jail on a $50,000 bail. He faces several charges regarding the sexual abuse of a minor.

Police said officers wouldn't have been able to make the arrest if the "brave girl" hadn't come forward and reported it.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call (831) 768-3357.