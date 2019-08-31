News

Watsonville man accused of sexually abusing a teen girl

Arrested Thursday in Watsonville

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 05:45 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A Watsonville man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a teen girl.

According to police, detectives arrested 34-year-old Rickey Crawford as he was leaving Watsonville Thursday morning.

Police said the teen girl reported the abuse and officers were able to arrest Crawford a week after she came forward.

The case was originally reported to the Santa Cruz Police Department, but was later forwarded to Watsonville Police once detectives learned the sexual abuse happened in Watsonville.

Crawford is in the Santa Cruz County Jail on a $50,000 bail. He faces several charges regarding the sexual abuse of a minor.

Police said officers wouldn't have been able to make the arrest if the "brave girl" hadn't come forward and reported it.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call (831) 768-3357.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

Ty Cobb makes his major-league debut, Bob Dylan releases "Highway 61 Revisited," and Thurgood Marshall is confirmed as the first black justice on the Supreme Court, all on this day.

Read More »
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards give us a peek at the world's top 10 travel destinations, picked by travelers.

Read More »
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

American troops march through a liberated Paris, the King of Pop is born, The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans, and Hurricane Katrina hits the Gulf Coast, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

This index ranks countries by social and environmental performance rather than economic output. Take a look at the most socially progressive countries in the world.

Read More »