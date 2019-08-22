News

Watsonville man accused of sexually assaulting teens arrested

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 12:48 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:55 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A Watsonville man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting at least three people more than 30 years ago.

60-year-old Juan Corona was arraigned in court Thursday morning after he was arrested on the 1100 block of S. Green Valley Road Monday night.

Officers responded to the area after reports of a family disturbance. When they got there, police said two people told them that Corona had sexually assaulted them. They said that when it happened, they were teenagers and he was an adult. Police said Corona was not a stranger to the two alleged victims.

Corona was detained at the scene while detectives were called in. Detectives interviewed the two, and Corona was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Corona is charged with lewd and lascivious acts against a child, and his bail is set at $500,000. Detectives said they believe there are more victims. If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Trevor Ihlen at 831-768-3321.

