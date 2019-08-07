Watsonville man arrested for sex trafficking woman from Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. - According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, 32-year old Andre William Furtado of Watsonville, has been arrested for sex trafficking a young woman from Gilroy for over five years.

Officials say the young woman had been severely beaten countless times and even hospitalized throughout the relationship due to the abuse.

They add many years of exploitation came to a head when the abuser threatened physical harm to the victim as well as her father, which was reported to Sheriff's Office detectives assigned to the Santa Clara County Law Enforcement to Investigate Human Trafficking (LEIHT).

Sheriff's Detectives arrested Andre William Furtado in Gilroy last Thursday. Furtado faces numerous felonies including human trafficking, pimping, pandering and kidnapping charges.

If convicted, Furtado faces incarceration in prison. He is currently on parole and a registered sex offender.

In 2014, the victim began a dating relationship with Furtado, who officials say persuaded the victim into turning to prostitution as an income source. Furtado quickly showed the victim how to post ads soliciting prostitution online, educated her about the life of prostitution, and instructed her on the prices she should charge for each sex act performed by her to a customer.

Officials say the victim soon began engaging in acts of prostitution under the direction and guidance of Furtado. Within one month of working for Furtado, Furtado began physically abusing her with force. Furtado would instruct the victim to engage in acts of prostitution and then become upset with her due to the fact that he believed she was enjoying her acts of prostitution.

Just prior to Sheriff's Detectives rescuing the victim, they say Furtado physically abused her again, resulting in scratches to her chest, neck, leg, and foot, as well as bruising to her chest, foot, and back, as a result of Furtado's physical abuse. The victim showed current injuries on her body, which were documented by taking digital photographs of the injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408)808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431