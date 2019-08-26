Watsonville man dies in crash on State Route 9 near Highland County Park

BEN LOMOND, Calif. - A Watsonville man has died after a crash on State Route 9 north of Highland County Park on Sunday.

Just after 6 a.m., the CHP responded to a head-on crash.The 56-year-old Watsonville man was driving northbound on Highway 9 north of Holiday lane, and a Boulder Creek woman was driving southbound.

For unknown reasons, the Watsonville man crossed over the solid double yellow lines and hit the Boulder Creek woman.

Both vehicles had major damage as a result of the crash. The Watsonville man's vehicle caught fire while he was still inside, but a good Samaritan stopped and helped get the man out. He was taken to Valley Medical Center where he died of his injuries. The Boulder Creek woman had minor injuries and declined treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.