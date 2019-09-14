Watsonville police arrest father, son in major drug bust

Watsonville Police Department L-R Eli Gutierrez, 26, and Elias Gutierrez, 47, were arrested Aug. 9, 2019 on various drug charges

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Two Watsonville men, a father and son, are behind bars and suspected of running an illegal marijuana growing and selling business.

Watsonville police and CHP officers arrested Elias Gutierrez, 47, and Eli Gutierrez, 26, Thursday morning at a home on Lawrence Avenue.

Police had been called to the Gutierrez home before.

In July 2018, two armed men entered the home and stole a large amount of cash and marijuana.

Both Eli and Elias Gutierrez opened fire as the men ran away. One of the armed robbers, a 32-year-old man, died in the driveway of the home.

Eli was arrested for murder in December of 2018 and was released after posting a 1-million dollar bail. Police say after his release, the two men continued their illegal drug activity.

On August 9, 2019, members of Watsonville PD’s Special Investigations Unit served a high-risk search warrant at their Lawrence Avenue home.

Police reportedly seized approximately $200,000 worth of illegal marijuana plants and products, including edibles, joints, and vapor pens.

In a separate investigation, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Eradication Section team located an illegal marijuana grow belonging to the Gutierrez’. Deputies seized about 200 marijuana plants.

Both men were booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail, and face charges for unlawful sales, possession and cultivation of marijuana, and maintaining a drug house.













