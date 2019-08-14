Watsonville Police searching for runaway teen

News

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Watsonville Police Officers are searching for a runaway teen and asking the community for help.

Fifteen-year-old David Bordeaux ran away from a Watsonville group home and no one has heard or seen from him since mid-July. Police say Bordeaux has a history of running away from the group home but usually returns within a week or so.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state have been alerted, including those in the Fresno area where the teen's family lives.

If you have any information about the teen's whereabouts, you are asked to call 831-471-1151.

