Watsonville police serve search warrant at home on Lawrence Avenue

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 11:48 AM PDT
Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:48 AM PDT
Magellan sets sail, "Candid Camera" moves to TV, the "Son of Sam" is arrested, and Michael Phelps earns his first gold in Beijing, all on this day.
Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.
A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.
Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.