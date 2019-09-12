Watsonville pursuit ends with accident and injuries

Courtesy: Watsonville Police Department

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - One person was hospitalized after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase, multi-car accident, and road closure in Watsonville, Wednesday.

The Watsonville Police Department says that they attempted to pull over a car for a traffic violation, but the driver took off leading to a chase. The pursuit was "canceled" because of the driver's reckless driving.

However, the suspect later crashed head-on into a Honda Civic. WPD tells KION the driver of the Honda was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A third car also hit the Honda.

WPD says the suspect ran away from the crash, but was later found and arrested. He was treated for minor injuries.

The area of Freedom Boulevard and Blanca Lane was closed for about an hour.