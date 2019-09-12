News

Watsonville pursuit ends with accident and injuries

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 08:26 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:26 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - One person was hospitalized after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase, multi-car accident, and road closure in Watsonville, Wednesday. 

The Watsonville Police Department says that they attempted to pull over a car for a traffic violation, but the driver took off leading to a chase. The pursuit was "canceled" because of the driver's reckless driving. 

However, the suspect later crashed head-on into a Honda Civic. WPD tells KION the driver of the Honda was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A third car also hit the Honda.

WPD says the suspect ran away from the crash, but was later found and arrested. He was treated for minor injuries. 

The area of Freedom Boulevard and Blanca Lane was closed for about an hour.  

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school

Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls took to the stage on Sept. 12, 2019, at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Read More »
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Michelangelo starts working on David, the automobile claims its first fatality in America, the National Guard storms Attica, and the U.S. zeroes in on Osama bin Laden as the prime 9/11 suspect, all on this day.

Read More »
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

Companies thrive on our collective sloth. Make them earn their money by learning how your laziness is costing you cash.

Read More »